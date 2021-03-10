The live-action Powerpuff Girls have been cast

You're watching Advertisements

Previously, we reported on the news that a live-action Powerpuff Girls show had been ordered by The CW, and now, today, we finally know who will be taking on the mantle of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

Agents of Shield star Chloe Bennet will be Blossom in the show, The Descendants Dove Cameron is set to be Bubbles, and musical artist Yana Perault will become Buttercup.

According to Variety, in the show Blossom has become a bit of a recluse, after struggles with superhero trauma. Her journey will see whether she can fit back into the role of the fearless leader. Bubbles on the other hand is looking to use her abilities to regain her fame, whereas Buttercup is desperately attempting to avoid the limelight in general.

The show itself is set to focus on the child heroes in their early 20s, when they regret how their superhero nature took their childhood away from them. When a new threat arises, the trio will have to figure out how to work together to save the world.

There is no airing date for the show currently, and considering the cast is still being unveiled, it likely won't be for some time either.