The live-action Moana has found its director

It was a bit of a surprise when Disney announced its plans to adapt Moana into a live-action film, despite the animated version only debuting back in 2016. It was also rather surprising to hear that while Dwayne Johnson would be returning to portray Maui in this live-action role, Auli'i Cravalho is seemingly not set to return as the leading titular protagonist of Moana, instead passing that role up to someone else.

While there's no exact word as to when this film will debut in the future, The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that Disney has found the individual who will be directing and helming the film, with this responsibility falling to the director of the Broadway version of Hamilton, Thomas Kali.

While Kali did direct the filmed version of Hamilton back in 2020, this will be his first feature narrative directorial debut.

Are you excited for more Moana?