The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie has its leads

Even if Dreamworks' trilogy departed heavily from the original books by Cressida Cowell, the How to Train Your Dragon movies each proved to be huge successes for the animation studio. Now, as we look forward to the live-action adaptation, we have some news about the casting of the leads.

Mason Thames, star of The Black Phone, is set to play Hiccup, while Nico Parker, who plays Sarah in HBO's The Last of Us, will be taking on the role of Astrid. Universal is planning to shoot the movie this summer, with a release date of the 14th of March 2025.

It took many months to find the stars of the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and we're unsure which other characters will be added into the mix.