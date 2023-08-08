The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie has been delayed in the UK due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. It was set to be released in March 2025.

We already reported on the film finding its leads, and while it is being filmed in the UK, the central actors for it are represented by the SAG-AFTRA union, and so they cannot work while the strike is ongoing.

The strike will likely continue for a few more months at least, as negotiations between the studios and WGA broke down recently. Actors continue to ask for fair pay, residuals from streaming, and security for the future of their jobs as the threat of AI looms.

