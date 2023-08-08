Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
How to Train your Dragon

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie has been delayed

We'll give you three guesses on the reason production has been halted.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie has been delayed in the UK due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. It was set to be released in March 2025.

We already reported on the film finding its leads, and while it is being filmed in the UK, the central actors for it are represented by the SAG-AFTRA union, and so they cannot work while the strike is ongoing.

The strike will likely continue for a few more months at least, as negotiations between the studios and WGA broke down recently. Actors continue to ask for fair pay, residuals from streaming, and security for the future of their jobs as the threat of AI looms.

Source.

How to train your Dragon

Related texts



Loading next content