The live-action Hot Wheels movie is back on

After being an on-and-off product for quite some time, it looks like the live-action Hot Wheels movie is finally getting some traction. As Deadline has reported, the toy car brand has finally found a production company to headline the movie, with that being none other than JJ Abrams' Bad Robot.

It's said that the movie will be created for both Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, and that it will be a "high-throttle actioner, which will showcase some of the world's hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles."

As for who will star in the movie, who will direct it, and when it will premiere, all of that information has yet to be dished out. What we do know however is that Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell will lead the project for Mattel Films, Peter Dodd will be the lead exec for Warner, and that Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen will oversee for Bad Robot.