The live-action version of Snow White has been delayed until 2025

The first image from the upcoming film has also been released.

Finally, we have a first image from the upcoming, much-discussed live-action version of Snow White, a film that has been fraught with controversy. Not only because of the changes that were allegedly made to the story, but also because of statements from Rachel Zegler.

Now, however, it seems that changes are in the works, because Disney has announced that the film has been delayed for a whole year. It also looks like the dwarves will be pure CGI creations rather than actors in costumes, whether that's something positive or not is for everyone to decide.

What do you think of this first image from the movie, does it look better than expected?

