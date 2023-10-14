The live-action Super Mario Movie is getting a special 4K release for its 30th anniversary

HQ

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie being an absolute smash hit earlier this year, it's forgivable to forget that the original live-action movie is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

This is a fact that hasn't been overlooked by Umbrella Home Entertainment though, as it has launched a special new 4K collection. As well as including a 4K restoration of the film, the collection includes copies of scripts, production materials, interviews, and artwork.

The full list of its contents can be found below:



A brand new 4K restoration from original camera negative



Over 250 page hardback bound book including a host of production materials, interviews and artwork



Over 200 page bound book of scripts including early drafts



Genuine Super Mario Bros. film cell in collectable case



Replica A6 1993 34 page Souvenir magazine



Classic artwork designed outer rigid slipcase (Note: artwork subject to change)



Classic artwork design slipcase (Note: artwork subject to change)



8 replica lobby cards



2 x A3 reversible posters featuring USA, Australian, Thai and Japanese original posters



Sticker sheet



Limited Edition numbered release



The collection is planned to launch in January 2024 and supplies are limited, so we'd strongly suggest picking up a copy soon.