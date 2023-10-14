The live-action Super Mario Movie is getting a special 4K release for its 30th anniversary

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie being an absolute smash hit earlier this year, it's forgivable to forget that the original live-action movie is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
This is a fact that hasn't been overlooked by Umbrella Home Entertainment though, as it has launched a special new 4K collection. As well as including a 4K restoration of the film, the collection includes copies of scripts, production materials, interviews, and artwork.
The full list of its contents can be found below:
The collection is planned to launch in January 2024 and supplies are limited, so we'd strongly suggest picking up a copy soon.