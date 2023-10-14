Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The live-action Super Mario Movie is getting a special 4K release for its 30th anniversary

The three-disc release includes a host of production materials, interviews, and artwork.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie being an absolute smash hit earlier this year, it's forgivable to forget that the original live-action movie is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

This is a fact that hasn't been overlooked by Umbrella Home Entertainment though, as it has launched a special new 4K collection. As well as including a 4K restoration of the film, the collection includes copies of scripts, production materials, interviews, and artwork.

The full list of its contents can be found below:


  • A brand new 4K restoration from original camera negative

  • Over 250 page hardback bound book including a host of production materials, interviews and artwork

  • Over 200 page bound book of scripts including early drafts

  • Genuine Super Mario Bros. film cell in collectable case

  • Replica A6 1993 34 page Souvenir magazine

  • Classic artwork designed outer rigid slipcase (Note: artwork subject to change)

  • Classic artwork design slipcase (Note: artwork subject to change)

  • 8 replica lobby cards

  • 2 x A3 reversible posters featuring USA, Australian, Thai and Japanese original posters

  • Sticker sheet

  • Limited Edition numbered release

The collection is planned to launch in January 2024 and supplies are limited, so we'd strongly suggest picking up a copy soon.

The live-action Super Mario Movie is getting a special 4K release for its 30th anniversary


Loading next content