The live-action Lilo & Stitch movie will arrive later this year

Disney's newest live-action remake, that of the classic 2002 film Lilo & Stitch, is making its way to our screens later this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has had quite the story. It first got revealed in 2018, but thanks to COVID filming was indefinitely delayed, and work only really resumed in 2022. There isn't yet a confirmed release date for the film, but it is reportedly in postproduction right now with a scheduled release in 2024.

That's a release just on Disney+ by the way, as it seems a theatrical release isn't an option for Lilo & Stitch. The film might risk clashing with the live-action Lion King prequel Mufasa: The Lion King were it to release in theatres, but that would depend on when Disney wants to show us the remake.

If it is coming out this year, we'd expect some sort of official announcement fairly soon, as we're almost halfway done with 2024. When do you think Lilo & Stitch will return to our screens?