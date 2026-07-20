The live-action Call of Duty movie will be set in the Modern Warfare universe

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Could Captain Price soon be making his theatrical debut? This is very much a possibility now as Peter Berg, the director attached to the live-action Call of Duty movie, has announced the flick will be set in the Modern Warfare universe, which will be expanded later this year when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV launches in October.

The information was confirmed by Berg during the Fanatics Fest happening over the weekend in New York City, with further details being kept under wraps. This means while the door is now open for Price, Ghost, Soap, and the other iconic members of Task Force 141 to be adapted into a live-action version, it has yet to be confirmed if this will happen.

What we do know beyond this, and have known for a little while, is the Call of Duty movie will be co-written by Yellowstone, Sicario, and Lioness creator Taylor Sheridan, and that the film will premiere around the world on June 30, 2028.