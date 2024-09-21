The live-action Ben 10 film is confirmed to be dead

HQ

There are no doubt a few of you who have been holding out hope that the live-action Ben 10 film was still in some form of development. It was originally revealed to be coming 13 years ago, but has basically never amounted to anything of substance. There's a very good reason for that.

The big screen adaptation of the cartoon is dead in the water and has been for a while. This was confirmed by filmmaker and producer Steve Richards, who told The Direct that the rights expired but that he does hope someone will make the film eventually.

"I have to admit, I should update my IMDb. No. So, when I was working with Joel Silver, we had the rights to that, and, yeah, that expired... But it should get made, right?"

Considering Ben 10 is a fraction as popular as it was back in the early 2010s, we have to assume that a live-action theatrical outing is probably well off the table now, although perhaps there are still other ways to continue to expand and grow this animated franchise.