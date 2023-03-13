Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid trailer shows iconic scenes

Get a closer look at Ariel as a human, Ursula, King Triton, Eric, Sebastian, Scuttle and crew.

We've seen a handful of glimpses of Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake, but now it's time for a much closer look.

Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who play Ariel and Ursula respectively, came on stage during the Oscars to give us the first real trailer for The Little Mermaid, and it's basically a recap of the entire story. We get to see Ariel save Eric, have a discussion with King Triton, get her wish granted by Ursula and go on the romantic boat-trip with Eric while hearing Part of Your World in the background. Sebastian and Scuttle finally also get some time in the spotlight...for better or worse.

The Little Mermaid

