The Little Mermaid gets an anime alternative in Goodbye, Lara

You're probably well aware of the story of The Little Mermaid, be it via the great and charismatic animated original from Disney or the more maligned live-action alternative as of recent. If not, there's another imminent chance to experience the story, albeit an anime version that is based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale.

Known as Goodbye, Lara, this series will be arriving on Crunchyroll sometime in 2026, and as for what it will offer viewers, we can expect a story that depicts how a young mermaid falls in love with a human man, and ultimately looks to give up her underwater nature to be with her paramour, despite the consequences.

Unlike Disney's versions, this anime tale will be set in a more modern world, one that includes a bustling metropolis city that polarises the submerged and fantastical mermaid haven.

Crunchyroll has revealed that the show is being created by animated studio Kinema Citrus and that Takushi Koide is directing while Shiori Tani provides character designs, plus Anna Kawahara scores the series alongside yuma yamaguchi, and Hana Hishikawa headlines as the mermaid Lara.

Check out the teaser trailer for the project below.