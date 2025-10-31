The Linux gaming boom is real: 90% of Windows games now run on the platform

HQ

Gaming on Linux has long been something of a project. A geeks paradise. At least that's how the saying goes. And even though it has improved a lot in recent years, the platform still carries an undeserved reputation for being fiddly and inconvenient when it comes to actually playing games.

But the truth is, things haven't just improved; the entire landscape has transformed. Much of that, of course, is thanks to Proton and WINE - but not least, the Steam Deck.

In fact, according to some fresh stats, almost 90% of all Windows games now run on Linux. Which of course is awesome considering the fact that Windows 10 is a ticking timebomb in regards to security, and that many users either won't or can't upgrade to Windows 11.

Though it is worth noting that not everything is roses and sunshine. You have to expect a few bumps in the road and a couple of the really big and popular multiplayer games out there still flat out refuse to support Linux for some silly reason.

However, if you're into single player and indies, then Linux is more viable and capable than ever. So if you're up for something new or just wanna break free from Microsoft. Now is the time, and things will only improve from here.

Are you gaming on Linux?