The lifesim about studying at a magic school, Witchbrook, finally gets a launch window

Nintendo has given all of us life sim fans a new sign of life for Witchbrook, the title about studying and living in a school of magic. It's been a long wait for many, as the game, originally announced as Project Spellbound, had been in development for over seven years.

Today we finally got to see Witchbrook in motion, and it looks like it was worth the wait. We'll be able to attend classes in a variety of magical subjects, make friends with our classmates, enjoy life in the city, and do work using our magic to pay our tuition fees at Witchbrook School. Oh, and we can do it alone or in co-op with up to four players at the same time.

Witchbrook doesn't have a specific release date yet, but it's set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC in winter 2025. Enjoy the first trailer below.