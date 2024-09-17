The Life of Chuck wins Toronto People's Choice Award

The accolades for the drama based on Stephen King's collection of short stories The Life of Chuck seem to be endless, with many going as far as to say it is the best Stephen King adaptation ever made. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and won one of the festival's most important awards, the People's Choice Award. Many films that have won this prestigious award have also later been nominated for an Oscar such as 12 Years a Slave and La La Land so maybe Mike Flanagan who both wrote the script and directed the drama has another award to bring home if everything goes well for him as this award is usually a small indication.

In the role of Charles Chuck Krantz we see Tom Hiddleston who is best known for his role as Loki and he is joined by Mark Hamill and Karen Gillan. Although the story of accountant Chuck is about his life choices, which apparently have links to the fact that the world is now coming to an end, the director describes the film as a real feel-good film. When the film will have its premiere over here is not yet known, but we will have to be patient.