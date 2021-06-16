The Life is Strange series is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Despite seeming perfect for the console, the Life is Strange series sadly never made its way over to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo fans might have been left in the dark for several years now, but that is about to change soon as during the company's E3 Direct it was revealed that Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection would be coming to Switch at the same time as arriving on other platforms.

True Colors will be leading the way and launching first on September 10 and the Remastered Collection will be releasing sometime later this year. To celebrate the pair's arrival on Switch, a new trailer was released and that can be watched in the video above.