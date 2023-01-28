Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Don't Nod 2024

The Life is Strange devs tease upcoming game with new image

Don't Nod has something completely different from Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in the works.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The talented developer over at Don't Nod are best known for Life is Strange and other adventure games set in modern time, which is one of the reasons why the unveiling of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden last month was quite surprising. That's far from the only project they're working on, however, as we know the studio has eight games in the works, so let's take a tiny look at one of the other ones.

We get this opportunity because Don't Nod needs to hire more people, and has decided to tempt both potential colleagues and tease the rest of us by posting a screenshot from one of the upcoming games on Twitter.

Don't Nod 2024

It's difficult to say what to expect by studying the image, but the furniture, video game console, VHS Player, RCA connectors and such make it seem like we're going back to the 1990s. The post also confirms this will be another narrative-focused game. That's probably the only thing we'll get for a long time though, as some of the roles listed are needed to truly get these kinds of games off the ground.

Related texts



Loading next content