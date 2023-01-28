The Life is Strange devs tease upcoming game with new image

The talented developer over at Don't Nod are best known for Life is Strange and other adventure games set in modern time, which is one of the reasons why the unveiling of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden last month was quite surprising. That's far from the only project they're working on, however, as we know the studio has eight games in the works, so let's take a tiny look at one of the other ones.

We get this opportunity because Don't Nod needs to hire more people, and has decided to tempt both potential colleagues and tease the rest of us by posting a screenshot from one of the upcoming games on Twitter.

It's difficult to say what to expect by studying the image, but the furniture, video game console, VHS Player, RCA connectors and such make it seem like we're going back to the 1990s. The post also confirms this will be another narrative-focused game. That's probably the only thing we'll get for a long time though, as some of the roles listed are needed to truly get these kinds of games off the ground.