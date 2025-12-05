The Lexus LFA is reborn as an EV

HQ

The car Jeremy Clarkson called one of the best he's ever driven, the Lexus LFA, is poised for a comeback, but in a new version which probably don't gel well with the presenter's position on electric cars.

Because it seems Lexus will reintroduce the LFA as an EV sometime in the future, although actual details are scarce. As InsideEVs can confirm, it shares a platform with the Toyota GR GT, but has an electric drivetrain.

That, as far as details, is all we know, and Lexus stresses that the current body is a concept. However, they have showed off the new LFA in striking details through a bunch of shots, which experts say are close to what the final car will look like.