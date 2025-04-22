The "Let Me Solo Them" player has beaten the Elden Ring final boss more than 10,000 times

HQ

The Elden Ring player "Let Me Solo Them" has reached an impressive milestone to say the least. Since its launch, the person in question has managed to beat the final bosses - Radagon and Elden Beast - a whopping 10,000 times as a co-op summon. Inspired by the legendary "Let Me Solo Her", which became famous for helping players defeat Malenia, "Let Me Solo Them" took on the role of offering the same assistance, but with the game's final battle.

For almost three years, "Let Me Solo Them" has been beating Radagon and Elden Beast an average of ten times a day, always wearing the now iconic pot on her head and no armour. In a post onReddit she expressed her gratitude to the community and emphasised the meaningful encounters and friendships made during this journey.

"I have been helping other players defeat the final boss of Elden ring (Radagon and Elden beast) for almost 3 years now. Let me solo her inspired me to help other players as a "Jarnished" summon, So I put on the jar helm, took off my armour and haven't stopped helping others since.

I never expected this to come so far, but I just truly enjoyed helping each and every single person, and I always pushed myself to be better; not for me, but for them. I encountered so many incredible people along the way and found that the elden ring and fromsoft community is really one of a kind. Their appreciation; kindness and support kept me going all this time So I just want to say thankyou to everyone, truly.

It has been such an honour being a part of so many peoples journeys. It means so much to me."