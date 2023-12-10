The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is built for creators

HQ

We have taken a look at a broad share of laptops over the years as part of our Quick Look series, and in the spirit of this, we've now got our hands on a brand new system from Lenovo.

Known as the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i, this device is said to be built for creators and features a 16-inch 3.2K MiniLED display, all while being powered by a 13th Gen Intel CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics.

To see if this is the next laptop for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and opinions about the device.