The Lego PlayStation has been officially announced

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We suspected Sony and Lego would announce the upcoming PlayStation building set today, which was leaked yesterday (and which had also been rumoured earlier). And sure enough, during the PlayStation stream, the set, which consists of 1,911 pieces was announced, with a release date of October 1.

The Lego designer who led the project explains that it was demanding because Sony was very particular about the dimensions, and the controller in particular was a challenge to get just right. We also got to check out this beauty in official images and a video, which you can find below.

We can't help but notice the many PlayStation fans in the comments section bitterly writing things during the show they're still deeply resentful about, including the disappearance of physical games, with comments like "It has a disc drive," "I heard LEGO PS1 is still screaming for the PHYSICAL," and "Wow, a physical product." Someone even writes: "Before July, I would've absolutely picked this up."

Check out the new Lego build below