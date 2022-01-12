The Lego Overwatch 2 set planned for February has been delayed indefinitely

HQ

As you might remember, Lego and Blizzard have plans to release a set based on Overwatch 2. But surely, no one has missed the reports about a very toxic company culture at Activision, which has led to both legal implications as well as several companies (like Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony) speaking up against them.

Lego is no different, and in a press release sent to The Brick Fan, The Lego Group now officially confirms that the Lego Overwatch 2 Titan set will be delayed indefinitely, instead of launching early February as planned:

"We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment. While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022."

Let's hope Activision Blizzard really make some serious moves to improve as an employer, video games are supposed to be fun.