The Lego Game Boy launches in October for $59.99

HQ

The new year was only a week old when Lego and Nintendo announced that they had another new collaboration in the works. Not surprising considering the success they've had with the Mario and Animal Crossing sets and, of course, the lovely Lego NES.

This time it's a Lego Game Boy we have to look forward to, and now the very reliable Lego insider Falconbrickstudios has revealed what we can expect - and also when, and at what price. Apparently, the Game Boy will be a little smaller than the aforementioned NES, which consisted of 2,646 pieces, and the set contains no more than 421 pieces.

The price tag is set at $59.99 in the US with a launch on October 1. Although the information isn't official yet, Falconbrickstudios is usually so reliable that we assume it's correct for now.