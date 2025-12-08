The Lego Batman Movie star wants to do another film

HQ

Opting to bring the campier, more upbeat Batman back to the forefront, The Lego Batman Movie was a breath of fresh air when it released back in 2017. Will Arnett voicing the character brought us a lot of joy, and it seems he's up for returning to Lego Batman whenever the call comes to put his cowl and cape back on.

"I'd love to do more Lego Batman. I love Lord and Miller. Those guys are the best," Arnett told Variety in a recent interview. "That was a really fun time in my life, making those movies — The Lego Movie and Lego Batman — with those guys and Chris McKay. I had some of my bigger laughs with those dudes as we were trying to discover the character. I've talked about it before over the years, but we had a laugh one time in the booth when we were reading this line and coming up with these bits where Chris Miller ended up having to leave the room, and Phil was on his knees. We were freaking dying."

Chris Miller and Phil Lord are pretty busy working on the Spider-Verse finale right now, alongside Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling which will release next March. Perhaps once both of those movies have been released we can see them come back to Lego, although with the Warner and Netflix deal looming, we don't know what the future of the franchise may be.