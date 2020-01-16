The Legends Ultimate Arcade cabinet on show at CES 2020

We see a lot of interesting new products at tech events like CES 2020, but one that definitely stood out from the crowd at this year's event in Las Vegas was the Legends Ultimate Arcade, a cabinet that boasts a huge range of classic arcade games, plus a number of more contemporary titles (plus even more via a subscription service).

In the product demo below, Kassandra from AtGames talks us through the cabinet, how it works, and reveals some of the titles that are included. Check it out below.