The Legends of Heroes: Trails in the Sky to get a remake late next year

The Trails series, known in Japan as Kiseki, has for two decades been one of the most nurtured in the JRPG genre. But its origins are now more confusing to follow and so Nihon Falcom has announced the release of a 3D remake of The Legends of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, to be called Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter.

We're not sure if this is a reboot of the series with better graphics for future instalments, but next autumn we'll be able to relive Estelle and Joshua's adventures to become Bracers as they traverse the realm of Liberl.

Taking a cue from the refined formula seen in Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter's combat will allow you to switch between real-time and turn-based combat.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is coming in late 2025 to PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, and you can check out its first trailer below.