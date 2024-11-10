The legendary Halo 2 demo from E3 2003 is now available via Steam Workshop

HQ

Over the years, there have been a handful of historic E3 moments: Shigeru Miyamoto waving the Master Sword on stage, Sony's announcement of the original PlayStation price, Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, and (of course) the first demo of Halo 2. A technical spectacle that stunned almost everyone at the time, it offered what appeared to be a generational leap from the first Halo.

As many know in hindsight, the demo was a cleverly constructed smokescreen, something Bungie threw together under intense pressure. Ultimately, it was hardly even part of Halo 2 when it was released, and definitely not in the form we saw on stage. Which makes today's news extra exciting.

The New Mombasa demo is now available to download for free as DLC for Halo: The Master Chief Collection (on Steam), fully playable, with the following description:

"Revisit the debut prototype of Halo 2 in this restoration of the notorious 'Earth City' demonstration, initially unveiled at the Xbox press conference during E3 2003.

For the first time ever, take it to the streets, your way, with support for cooperative action, optional navigation points to rehearse the exact demo path, and an included 'Playground' version of the level, allowing free roam of the city.

This release represents an effort to rebuild content originally designed for a different functioning game engine, the first campaign collaboration between Digsite and Halo Studios.

Several elements are updated to accommodate differences in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, however, some inconsistencies will exist. Your play experience may vary."

Will you be trying it out?