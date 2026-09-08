The Legend of Zelda Trading Card collection announced by Panini

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The Nintendo Direct focused on The Legend of Zelda did not feature many announcements beyond an extended look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and the new Nintendo Switch 2 special console, but Nintendo did confirm that they plan to celebrate the anniversary with several initiatives the remaining of 2026 and early 2027, including new products (as well as the movie, which got an official title).

During the Ocarina of Time segment, we saw the real Ocarina, which will be sold through the Nintendo Store, and will actually come in two versions: a playable Ocarina, and an electronic Ocarina.

We also saw the first look at a new LEGO based on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, featuring Link and Epona.

But perhaps the most intriguing announcement was only seen at the European Nintendo Direct: the Italian card company Panini is working on a The Legend of Zelda: Master Collection, a new collection of trading cards featuring artwork from every game in the series.

This image is, so far, the only information we have on the card collection, but we will stay tuned for more information about this collaboration between Panini and Nintendo.