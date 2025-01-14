The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker's soundtrack added to Nintendo Music

HQ

Nintendo continues to expand its music app Nintendo Music at a surprisingly fast pace with soundtracks from its rather extensive catalogue of classic games. Now, it's time to add a beloved favourite that many fans have requested.

Specifically, it's the GameCube classic The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, originally released in 2002. Nintendo had shown off a slicker and more realistic Zelda concept before the release, but when it came time to announce the game, it turned out that they had opted for a cartoony look instead.

The debate was fierce as to whether this was the right way to go, but the game was both different and entertaining, and is now considered one of the best and most quirky titles in the series.

If you have a Switch Online subscription, just download the Nintendo Music app via Android or iOS and listen to the catchy music from this delightful adventure (which, by the way, is rumoured to be coming to Switch in an updated HD version).