The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap celebrates its 20th anniversary

A tiny adventure like no other.

Hooray! This year marks the 20th anniversary of what is arguably one of Link's most underrated adventures. We're talking, of course, about the pixelated gem The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, which was released on the Game Boy Advance in Japan on the 4th of November in 2004. The then-controversial "toon" version of Link made a return, but instead of a grand ocean voyage, Minish Cap offered a whole new style of adventure. It's an incredibly tight and well-produced entry in the franchise—a big game on a small scale—and many of us here on the team remember it fondly.

What are your thoughts on The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and how would you rank it among the other 2D games in the series?

