The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's pricing isn't going to be the norm going forward

Yesterday, alongside a new trailer showing off gameplay and teasing Zelda's death, it was confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be priced at $70 at launch, with a Collector's Edition which will cost $130. Some feared that Nintendo would be joining Sony and Microsoft in bumping up the pricing of its first-party titles.

However, in a statement to Game Informer, it seems that this won't become the norm going forward. Instead, Nintendo plans to price its games on a case-by-case basis, as it has done in the past.

There's not been much of a reason given for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's pricing besides the fact that on this occasion Nintendo determined it would cost $70. Considering the game is expected to do incredibly well sales wise, it makes sense for Nintendo to make the most money from it as possible, as it was also likely an incredibly expensive game to create.

What do you think of the higher price tag for Tears of the Kingdom?