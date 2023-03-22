The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will change up the game world

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was absolutely packed with intriguing gameplay elements when it released in 2017. Now, six years later, we're looking forward to the release of the sequel. But The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hasn't revealed much in terms of gameplay.

The game's producer, Eiji Aonuma, said in a now-deleted tweet that in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, "the player's free imagination will be filled with new gameplay that will bring about changes to the game world."

This could mean a great many things, but it seems that as a player we'll be able to directly impact the game world in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As Aonuma deleted the tweet after posting it, it seems we won't get anymore details on what he had teased.

With Doug Bowser promising The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be worth the $70 price tag, we're expecting some strong gameplay. Hopefully, before release we'll get a look at what that will entail.

Are you looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.