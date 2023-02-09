The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer teases Zelda's death

HQ

When 2023's first Nintendo Direct was announced yesterday, I thought The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be an obvious inclusion considering we were told the show would focus on games launching the first half of 2023 and that's the biggest one of them all. Fortunately, I didn't get your hopes up for nothing.

Nintendo has given us a brand new gameplay trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom showing both previously revealed abilities and weapons as well as new ones that will come in handy when solving puzzles and fighting new kinds of enemies. New vehicles are also included.

Not only that. We're also treated to some story teases I'm sure fans will analyse the *Epona* out of the next couple of hours, especially with Zelda begging someone to "lend him your power" before we see Link trying to save her falling into a chasm.

Finally, it's also reiterated that the game is still set to launch on May 12, so Nintendo topped the presentation by unveiling a cool collector's edition and amiibo figure for the highly-anticipated title. The only bad news about this that it's been confirmed the standard edition will cost $69.99, while the Collector's Edition will go for $129.99.

