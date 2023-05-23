Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Miasma Chronicles
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

      The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took a year to polish

      The game was basically ready even after being delayed from a March release this year.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was practically finished in 2022, according to the game's director Eiji Aonuma, but was held for a year so that Nintendo could better polish the game before its release.

      In a new interview with The Washington Post, he said that essentially all the working parts for the game were done, but it received a delay from a release in March of this year to make sure that everything was at the team's required standards.

      Considering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently receiving immense praise, it seems that extra time to simmer may have really done the game some good. It also helped to likely ensure that there were as few bugs as possible with the potentially limitless possibilities of some of Link's abilities this time around.

      The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

      Related texts



      Loading next content