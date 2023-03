HQ

There's been rumours about something The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-related happening by the end of March for quite some time, and now we finally now what it is.

Nintendo has announced that series producer, Eiji Aonuma, will host a 10-minute gameplay presentation for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at 3 PM BST/ 4 PM CEST tomorrow.

What do you hope to see and learn more about?