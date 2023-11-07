The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom surpasses 20 million units sold

HQ

With the presentation of the financial results report for the current fiscal year, Nintendo has already advanced that it has improved its growth and sales forecasts until the end of March 2024. Part of this optimism is reflected in the hardware sales results, but in the same vein we understand that you can't rely solely on the current catalogue to encourage 15 million more buyers, so you also have to look at the games.

And it hasn't done badly at all for Nintendo in a year in which its best release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has fallen just short of 20 million units sold, with 19.6 million copies as of 30 September, meaning it has sold almost a million more than at last count. To put it in perspective with its predecessor, Breath of the Wild is now at 31.5 million units since its launch in 2017, and has sold 550,000 copies since March.

The most talked-about release for this quarter was Pikmin 4, with a more than commendable 2.61 million units (half of them in Japan alone, where it has remained at the top of the physical sales charts ever since). This makes it, after surpassing the 2.4 'kilos' of Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the best-selling game in the gentle strategy series created by Shigeru Miyamoto.

And we can't leave Mario titles aside, as partly because of their own synergy and partly because of the extra boost given by Super Mario Bros: The Movie, the plumber's games have risen across the board. The giant of the list remains Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with 57.01 million (over 1.55 million since March), Super Mario Odyssey is already tipping its hat at 27 million (26.95 million, over 510,000 since March 2023). Mario Party Superstars 11.44 million (1.27 million since March) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 12.58 million, over 1.2 million since March.

Nor has Tom Nook's Animal Crossing: New Horizons mortgage sales slowed, with almost 600,000 more units since March to 43.38 million copies, and over 1.1 million new adventurers for Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple since 1 April, bringing the ninth generation of Pokémon to 23.23 million units since its launch in 2022.

That's a total of 16 million-selling titles from Nintendo so far this fiscal year, but their upward growth forecast of up to 9% makes us think that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will soon join that list, and hopefully there's one more surprise they haven't revealed yet.