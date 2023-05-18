The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Special Horses Guide

HQ

From the legendary mare Epona in Ocarina of Time to, above all, Breath of the Wild, the mounts that Link has employed to traverse the lands of Hyrule have been almost co-starring characters in his adventures, and the outstanding The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not to be outdone in its love for equines. In fact, we would say that there are even more spectacular horses (magical, even gaudy) and there's a greater involvement of Malanya, the Deity of the Horses as well.

Before I tell you where the rare horses are, you have to keep a couple of things in mind. First, that the Stables have changed a bit (some are closed or have even become the headquarters of another business). Horses also have an additional attribute in Tears of the Kingdom: draught power, used obviously to pull carts... or pretty much anything you can think of. Finally, to learn more about the subject of mounts, you can always pick up a bed from Malanya at a functioning stable: she will reveal some of the most useful secrets for the best knights.

How to get Zelda's faithful golden horse

Perhaps the most spectacular novelty in the game is this specimen belonging to the princess with a shiny golden mane (it almost looks like a carriage) and quite balanced statistics. If you're looking for where the golden horse is, it's pretty easy, as long as you don't get too close to the surrounding Glacial Griock. From the Steppe Stable, which you've probably already located by going to the Orni village first, travel up through the center of the northern Tabanta Steppe. Before arriving at the geoglyph of the demon king you will see a group of horses among which Zelda's faithful golden horse clearly stands out.

You will need approximately two full stamina wheels to tame this specimen, and if you're lacking in that regard, you can always cook up some food or elixirs. Once tamed, try to return him to Harloa at the stable, who will entrust him to your care along with the royal bridle, the royal saddle and an invigorating elixir for the effort. You can now register him at the stable (we named him Goldie).

How to get the great white horse

Remember the giant horse in BotW that was found south of the Plateau of Dawn? Well here the largest mount in the game is an albino version of it and a tribute to Malanya and her original Fairy Fountain. You'll first hear that he lives around the area of Farone's Stable and then, either from a passersby or from Malanya herself in the message she gives you in your dreams, you'll learn that he's usually seen exactly across the Lake of the Equids, at the southern end of the map from the stable.

Of course, it is much more stubborn and will give you a good kick if you try to ride it from behind. It's just as big as its predecessor and again requires quite a bit of stamina. But, you'll do well if you already have the Master Sword or if you've cooked some vigorous food.

You will be able to register him in any stable (we named him Santiago, of course), but you will not be able to change his saddle or bridle because they do not exist in his size. You won't be able to improve his attributes, either, but they are already bestial as standard.

"I also suspect that he would not like to have his hair combed or dyed."

Of course, he likes apples as much as any son of an equine.

How to get a bony horse

You will have come across several if you've already gone deep into the Hyrule Underground, but on the Hyrule Surface a couple of skeletal horses have been spotted again. In fact, at the stable on the plain Tonfar tells you that knowing about them is his greatest wish. He appears every night in the park Sanidin, the one with a horse statue.

Come closer and you will see that it is very easy to capture and then quite docile, but in the stable they are not too happy when you bring a monster in....

"I'm sorry, but we don't want to take care of that horrible creature."

And we were going to call him Boney-M... anyway, the thing is that Tonfar stays calm because "he has many friends in a very deep and dark place" and in fact he asks you in another mission to ride a deer or a bear. Of course, at 5:00 in the morning, with the first ray of sunlight, it will be ashes. So unfortunately you cannot keep a skeleton horse for long.

How to get the Lord of the Mountain

One of the most mystical beings in Breath of the Wild still lives in Mount Satoly, and this time you'll be able to see him if you go to his little backwater and make a fruit offering to the idol. He is so kind that he will indicate a series of special caves with his divine light, but can you tame him? We'll leave that mystery up to you, but wherever you see a cheery blossom, be sure to put an apple down.

How to obtain good horses

You know that the best specimens are usually of a single colour, and Malanya in your dreams does not hesitate to leave you an inkling of where to find them by way of telegram. For example, you will see thoroughbreds in:



Hyrule hills, thunder plateau...



Farone meadow, Azosa mountain range...



How to improve horse attributes

Although you can find formidable specimens in the world, in Zelda: TOTK it is also possible to improve the attributes of your mounts if you visit Malanya's fountain in Akkala. To do this you will have to pay her in increasingly complex and specific meals. Through this, she will allow you to increase (except in some special cases, such as the Great White Horse, which "says he wants to stay as is) the following attributes:



Strength



Speed



Resistance



Pulling force



Stable loyalty points program: guild points card

Another novelty in Tears of the Kingdom is that each visit or action in the posts is rewarded with a point in your loyalty card, which in turn can be redeemed for prizes at the side of the counter.

Equestrian guild point awards