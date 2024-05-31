The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom soundtrack costs a whopping £150

HQ

If you've defeated Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but still want to listen to the soundtrack of one of the best games 2023 had to offer, then you're in luck, as the giant OST from the game is now available to pre-order.

Featuring 344 tracks spread across nine discs, including an extra 15 tracks on a Master Sword USB, you'll not run out of listening material for a long time with this OST. However, you'd also be prepared to pay a pretty penny for it, as in total it costs £152.50 at Amazon.

If you are a Legend of Zelda megafan, that will sound like a price worth paying. If you order now, you'll be able to get these discs on the 9th of August. Shipping outside of the US will cost extra in both time and money.

This is an ad: