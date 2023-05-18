The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are getting rich with a duplication glitch

HQ

In the days since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched, we've seen everything from fans rediscovering their love of gaming to tortured Koroks. Seriously, there are a lot of tortured Koroks.

Now, something else players have discovered in the game is a duplication glitch. If you're really struggling for extra rupees and have valuables on you, this might be a way to get rich quick.

First, you're going to want to have the item you need to duplicate. Then, attach that material to an arrow on your bow. Do not fire the arrow, but instead go to the pause menu and drop the bow. Equip another bow, and then press pause twice in quick succession. Drop that second bow, unpause and pick both bows back up.

There you have it, your very own duplicated item. If you do feel like getting yourself some extra dough, you may want to try this one out fairly soon, as it's likely going to get patched out before long. Thanks to ItsBenjaninja over on Twitter for showing how it's done.