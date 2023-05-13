The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom official guide coming next month

Publisher Piggyback has announced its official guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which features 496 pages of tips, tricks, and more to help you out on your journey through Hyrule.
The massive guide comes in two variations. The paperback version will cost $30 and the collector's edition hardback cover sets you back $45 instead. Both will release on the 16th of June, a full month after the game's launch.
That means you'll be stuck on your own in Hyrule for a bit, but perhaps by the times the book releases you'll be looking for those tricky secrets the game is full of.
Have you played The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet, and will you be buying the guide book?