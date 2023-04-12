The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launch trailer premiere tomorrow

HQ

Nintendo has just announced on Twitter that the premiere of the third official trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the one we all know as the launch trailer, will take place tomorrow Thursday, April 13 at 16:00 CEST on the company's official channels.

According to the note, the trailer will last approximately three minutes and will be the last preview we have before the release of the sequel to Breath of the Wild on May 12.

After the ten-minute gameplay that Eiji Aonuma himself shared with the world two weeks ago, where we learned about some of the new abilities that we can control with Link in Hyrule, we are looking forward to seeing this new clip, remembering that its predecessor is one of the most memorable trailers in the history of video games.