The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold 18,5 million units

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild broke many records when it launched back in 2017, but its sequel is obliterating all of them.

Nintendo reveals that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom already has sold more than 18,5 million copies after less than three months.

It's not a fair comparison because there weren't as many Nintendo Switches out there back then, but Breath of the Wild needed a year and a half to reach 10 million sold. The updated numbers confirms it has passed 30 million now, however, so it'll be interesting to see if Tears of the Kingdom can replace it as the fourth best-selling Switch game on the list by the end of this year. Maybe even pass Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 31,77 million? What do you think?