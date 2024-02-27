The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been illegally downloaded more than 1 million times

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold extremely well, but it's no secret that the Nintendo Switch is a very popular console for people pirating games, so we all knew the number could have been much higher. Now we got an indication of how much.

Game File's Stephen Totilo has seen court documents revealing that Nintendo is suing the creators of the popular Switch emulator Yuzu and one of them states that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was illegally downloaded from pirate websites more than 1 million times before the game was even publicly available.

What do you think about this? Is piracy okay if you can't afford a game? What about emulation?