The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been beaten in under an hour

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most expansive games released in recent memory. There is simply so much stuff to do that it can be incredibly overwhelming when you first enter Hyrule.

However, some people do not have a lot of time on their hands, and decide to beat the game as quickly as possible. One person has beat the game in 94 minutes, but more recently someone finally broke the 60 minute mark.

In the YouTube video below, you can see exactly how they do it. Of course, this method uses a lot of glitches to beat the game as rapidly as possible. There are also story spoilers in the video, so watch out if you've not beat the game yet.