The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been age-rated in the US

Last month, we reported that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had been age-rated in Korea, and now the same thing has happened in the US as well. The ESRB rating is visible on the Nintendo Store and says "Fantasy Violence, Mild Suggestive Themes", with the recommendation from 10+ years.

After several really long delays for the game, we think it's fairly safe to say (as these age-ratings usually aren't too far away from the actual premiere) that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released as intended on May 12 next year, exclusively for Switch. If it is even remotely as good as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we're in for a treat.

Thanks GamingBolt