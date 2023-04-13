Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets final trailer before the May launch

We get a tease of a few characters that will be appearing in the anticipated title.

As we reported yesterday, Nintendo has now presented the so-called launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which launches on May 12, exclusively for Switch.

In the video we are offered several new things, not least a closer look at Hyrule and a taste of the story. Those who know their Zelda will surely also enjoy lots of details from previous instalments (hint: listen to the music). We also get to meet several characters, including a glimpse of a certain gentleman called Ganondorf...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

