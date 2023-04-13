The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets final trailer before the May launch

HQ

As we reported yesterday, Nintendo has now presented the so-called launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which launches on May 12, exclusively for Switch.

In the video we are offered several new things, not least a closer look at Hyrule and a taste of the story. Those who know their Zelda will surely also enjoy lots of details from previous instalments (hint: listen to the music). We also get to meet several characters, including a glimpse of a certain gentleman called Ganondorf...