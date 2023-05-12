The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finished in 94 minutes by speedrunner

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has now launched and we assume a whole lot of you will experience Link's latest and biggest adventure over this weekend. Some people have already managed to finish the game though, as it turns out this is totally possible to do in 94 minutes.
It is the gymnast86 who has set the first speedrun record for the game and you can check out some snippets of how this is done below (beware as it obviously includes spoilers). This record will of course be trimmed down a whole lot, and Insider Gaming reminds us that the current speedrun record for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a measly 23 minutes and 42 seconds.
Do you like to explore every nook and cranny in Zelda games, or is your main goal to finish the adventure?