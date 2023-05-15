The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom director already has plans for another game

HQ

Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the director of the recently released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has revealed that he does have some ideas for the next game in the franchise.

When speaking with Zachary Small in a New York Times interview, Fujibayashi revealed that he had plans for the next Zelda game, but hadn't yet told Tears of the Kingdom's producer Eiji Aonuma about these plans.

Of course, don't expect another Zelda game for a few years at least, but it is still good to know that Tears of the Kingdom isn't where Fujibayashi sees the end. The director also wants to explore Ganondorf's character in future titles, so that he doesn't fall down the trope of being evil just because he can be.