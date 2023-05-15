The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom demolished the UK's boxed sales market

People really, really love The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Switch exclusive has one of the highest Metacritic scores of all-time currently, showing that it has been a big success among critics, and the latest boxed sales data in the UK seems to show that consumers are also smitten with this sequel.
As reported on by Gamesindustry.biz, Tears of the Kingdom has smashed Hogwarts Legacy's record as the biggest boxed game launch of 2023 in the UK, and has done so with a massive 50% further copies sold. Unsurprisingly, this has also cemented the game as the biggest Zelda launch in history in the UK, with more than 2.7 times the opening sales of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Likewise, Tears of the Kingdom is already the eighth biggest Zelda game of all-time in the UK, and when looking solely at revenue, the game also is the fourth biggest Zelda game of all-time in the country.
When looking at shipped copies, Tears of the Kingdom falls behind Pokémon Scarlet/Violet as the biggest Switch launch of all-time in the UK, but does beat Game Freak's offering to be the biggest Switch launch ever in the UK in a revenue sense.
As for the boxed charts for the week, Zelda takes the top spot, with Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, FIFA 23, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Dead Island 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Minecraft Legends making up the rest of the list, respectively.