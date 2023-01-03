The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Could be the Last Major Switch Release

HQ

A couple of games journalists have chimed in on discussions of the Switch's successor, with Christopher Ding of GamesIndustry.biz and Andy Robinson of VGC stating that they believe that Tears of the Kingdom could be the last major first-party Switch game for a while, or forever.

Based on what the journalists have heard, it seems Nintendo isn't planning much for the Switch beyond the new Legend of Zelda title, Pikmin 4, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, with focusing moving to the hybrid console's successor.





If this is the case, then we could be seeing another console from Nintendo as early as 2024, but there isn't any indication yet on what that hardware will look like, or if it will be similar to the Switch. Considering how well-received the Switch has been for its hybrid style, it would be strange to see Nintendo adopt an entirely different approach.